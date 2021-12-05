Girl gets ‘SEX’ series vehicle number

New Delhi

DCW issues notice to Transport Department

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Transport Department seeking a modification in the vehicle registration number allotted to a woman’s two-wheeler featuring the letters ‘SEX’ resulting in ‘severe harassment’ for her.

The women’s panel also asked the department to mention in its reply the total number of vehicles that have been registered under the new series.

According to a senior official from the department, the entire series was restricted after the issue came to light.

“It’s very unfortunate that people can be so petty and abusive that the girl has to face so much harassment. I have given four days’ time to the Transport Department to resolve this issue so that the girl doesn’t suffer any more,” a statement quoted DCW chief Swati Maliwal as saying.

“I have asked the Transport Department to submit the total number of vehicles registered in this allotment series containing the term ‘SEX’,” she also stated. In the notice, Ms. Maliwal also sought details from the department of all such complaints it has received.

System generated

An official explained that in Delhi, two-wheelers are allotted the letter ‘S’ and currently the two letters in circulation for the registration of two-wheelers happen to be ‘E’ and ‘X’ leading to the registration number of such vehicles consisting of a combination of the three letters.

“The registration number was system-generated and the entire series was stopped after the matter came to the department’s notice. Others who have also got the same registration numbers in this series can change it on a case-to-case basis, if requested,” the official said.