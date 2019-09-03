Delhi

Two killed, 3 injured in Delhi building collapse

The house which collapsed at Seelampur area New Delhi on September 2, 2019

The house which collapsed at Seelampur area New Delhi on September 2, 2019

10 persons were trapped under the debris in Seelampur

Two persons were killed and three were severely injured when a building collapsed in north east Delhi’s Seelampur area late on Monday.

A fire official said that the deceased had been identified as Moni 22, and Mohd. Yunus, 52.

The official said that the call was received around 11:30 p.m. regarding the collapse and four fire tenders were pressed into service. Local police also reached the spot and it was found that over 10 people were trapped under the debris.

Five persons who sustained severe injuries were rushed to the Jagpravesh Chandra Hospital and the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where two were declared brought dead while three are undergoing treatment.

Delhi
Dec 9, 2019

