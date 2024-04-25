GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Girl, 6, sexually assaulted in Delhi by tuition teacher’s son

April 25, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

A six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her tuition teacher’s 32-year-old son in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, the police said.

A senior officer said they received a call on Tuesday around 5.30 p.m. from the victim’s mother informing them about the assault.

“The complainant told us that her daughter had gone for tuition classes but returned earlier than usual. Upon her insistence, the minor told her mother that the accused had sexually assaulted her,” the officer said.

The accused, a 32-year-old resident of Sangam Vihar, has been apprehended and an FIR lodged under Sections 354B (use of criminal force to disrobe a woman) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC and Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

