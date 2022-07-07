Shut for over a month, Ghazipur slaughterhouse to reopen today

July 07, 2022 01:48 IST

Govt. authorities grant permission subject to certain conditions

The Ghazipur slaughterhouse is all set to reopen from Thursday after remaining shut for over a month. The move which come days ahead of Id-­ul-­Adha has been welcomed by meat traders.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) allowed slaughtering of animals saying that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has allowed it subject to certain conditions, an official order stated.

Earlier this week, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had asked a joint committee of the DPCC and the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) to consider giving consent to operate slaughterhouses. The DPCC and the CPCB held a meeting on Wednesday and the order was passed on Thursday.

Meat traders’ thankful

Delhi Meat Merchants Association (DMMA) president Arshad H. Qureshi thanked the L-G, the NGT and the DPCC for allowing the slaughterhouse to reopen. He said livelihood of lakhs of people, dependent on the slaughterhouse, had been affected during the past one month due to its closure.

A senior MCD official said the reopening of the Ghazipur slaughterhouse is subject to conditions that have to be fulfilled, which includes treatment of wastewater from the site.

Waste treatment

“The wastewater is supposed to be treated using an effluent treatment plant, and the treated water will have to be circulated and used properly, in view of the shortage of water. Similarly, animal waste has to be dealt with immediately through effective methods. Deadlines for each of these conditions vary, while some have to be fulfilled at the earliest,” said the senior MCD official.

Mr. Qureshi said that in May in an ongoing case, the NGT had asked the CPCB and the DPCC to inspect the slaughterhouse. Their teams found some shortcomings and the DPCC withdrew its consent for the slaughterhouse to operate following which it was shut down on May 30, he added.

“We closed down illegal borewells and also got permission for five borewells from the Delhi Jal Board. Also, an effluent treatment plant is functioning now,” Mr. Qureshi said.