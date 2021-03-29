Ghazipur protest site gets solar panel to fight power shortage

Protesters say they failed to get any help from the local administration

To overcome power shortage in operating kitchens at the Ghazipur border protest site, protesters on Sunday installed a 5KW solar panel.

Protesters said that the solar panel will help them keep running fridges, roti-maker machines and fans inside kitchens. The decision was taken after they failed to get any help from the local administration, they said.

“We decided to switch to solar power as it is a clean source of energy. Power generators operating on diesel could be an option, but not a permanent solution as it will cause pollution,” said Bhoopinder Singh, a protester.

The solar panel was inaugurated by farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait. “We have installed it under ‘our home, our electricity’ plan. In future, we will be installing more solar panels at the Ghazipur protest site to meet power demand. The panel has been fixed on a rotatable table to ensure it gets maximum exposure to the sun,” said Mr. Tikait, adding that “not withdrawing farm laws will be the biggest mistake of this government”.

Another protester said that they have constructed more thatch to keep the roof of their tents cool. They will also sprinkle water on it in case of intense heat. “We are continuously making changes at the protest site to keep the protesters safe because this fight is going to be big and they have to be prepared for any situation. We all have made such houses in our villages. All farmers are skilled in making chappar [thatch] and know the construction techniques to get cool air,” said Vinod Chaudhary, a farmer.

Farmers will gather to burn the copies of the farm laws as part of ‘Holika Dahan’ celebrations on Sunday. “We have invited security personnel deployed at the Ghazipur border to come and celebrate Holi with us,” said Ambrish Singh, another protester.

Power cut on Sunday

BKU-Tikait claimed that electricity was cut off at the agitation site on Sunday. “The power supply on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway above the flyover has been disrupted for several days. On Sunday, the power below the flyover was also cut off,” said a statement from the union’s spokesperson Dharmendra Malik.

On Sunday, BKU leader Mr. Tikait warned that if power was not restored, farmers would obstruct toll collection on all U.P.’s national highways. After this, power was restored around 6 p.m., said the statement.