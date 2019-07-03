Ghazipur BSP MP Afzal Ansari, MLA brother acquitted in Krishnanand Rai murder case

A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted Ghazipur BSP MP Afzal Ansari, his brother and Uttar Pradesh MLA Mukhtar Ansari and others in the case of murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj acquitted them as the prosecution failed to make out a case against them beyond reasonable doubt.

There were five accused in the case, including gangster Munna Bajrangi, who was killed in Baghpat jail in Uttar Pradesh last year.

In 2013, the Supreme Cout shifted the trial of the case to the Delhi court.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had transferred the probe from the State police to the CBI.