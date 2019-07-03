Delhi

Ghazipur BSP MP Afzal Ansari, MLA brother acquitted in Krishnanand Rai murder case

more-in

A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted Ghazipur BSP MP Afzal Ansari, his brother and Uttar Pradesh MLA Mukhtar Ansari and others in the case of murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj acquitted them as the prosecution failed to make out a case against them beyond reasonable doubt.

There were five accused in the case, including gangster Munna Bajrangi, who was killed in Baghpat jail in Uttar Pradesh last year.

In 2013, the Supreme Cout shifted the trial of the case to the Delhi court.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had transferred the probe from the State police to the CBI.

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Delhi
murder
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2019 4:58:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/ghazipur-bsp-mp-acquitted-in-krishnanand-rai-murder-case/article28272011.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY