Delhi

Ghaziabad shooting: duo yet to gain consciousness

more-in

A day after a 17-year-old allegedly shot at himself on Wednesday after shooting at a 16-year-old girl in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara, their condition remains critical, the police said on Thursday.

The police have registered an FIR against the boy following a complaint by the girl’s uncle. The police said she was shot twice in the head following an altercation with the boy.

“The doctors have removed two bullets from her head and a bullet from his body. However, both are still critical and yet to gain consciousness,” the police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
crime
New Delhi
juvenile delinquency
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 1:25:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/ghaziabad-shooting-duo-yet-to-gain-consciousness/article22211113.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY