Ghaziabad shooting: duo yet to gain consciousness

A day after a 17-year-old allegedly shot at himself on Wednesday after shooting at a 16-year-old girl in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara, their condition remains critical, the police said on Thursday.
The police have registered an FIR against the boy following a complaint by the girl’s uncle. The police said she was shot twice in the head following an altercation with the boy.
“The doctors have removed two bullets from her head and a bullet from his body. However, both are still critical and yet to gain consciousness,” the police said.
