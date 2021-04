Ghaziabad manufacturers asked to stop making industrial-use oxygen

Patna: A worker checks oxygen cylinder, which is used for Covid-19 patients at PMCH, amid rising coronavirus cases across the country, in Patna, Friday, April. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_16_2021_000038A) | Photo Credit: /

Ghaziabad

17 April 2021 06:30 IST

They were told to ramp up supply for medical purposes

With the COVID-19 surge continuing unabated, the district administration here on Friday asked manufacturers to halt production of industrial-use oxygen and ramp up the supply for medical purposes, officials said.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said the administration also asked all hospital in the city to not deny treatment to a COVID-19 patients even if they have no beds. He said such hospitals can refer the patient to a dedicated COVID-19 facility after giving them preliminary treatment.

The administration on Friday met oxygen manufacturers and suppliers here and issued a slew of instructions to them so that adequate supply is maintained here to meet the high demand.

Mr. Pandey said that nodal officer designated for COVID-19 management, R.K. Gupta, has been instructed to coordinate with additional chief medical officers to ensure the availability of vaccines, medical equipment and ambulances to face the challenge.

Joint Commissioner, Industries, Virendra Singh has been ordered to monitor the city’s biggest oxygen manufacturing unit, the Inox oxygen plant, to ensure industrial oxygen is not produced and supplied, he said.

Officer or any responsible employee of the company must remain present at the plant to make sure the production of medical-use oxygen round the clock, he said.