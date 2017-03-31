Ghaziabad man gets misprinted ₹2,000 note

When Harshit Bhardwaj, a resident of Sanjay Nagar in Ghaziabad, went to the ATM on Thursday morning, he got more than he bargained for — a misprinted ₹2,000 note.

‘Lukewarm response’

Mr. Bhardwaj immediately informed the bank officials and filed a police complaint. The Hindu has a copy of the complaint. Mr. Bhardwaj is now going to complaint at the RBI on Friday following lukewarm response from both the bank and the police. According to the complaint, he’d gone to withdraw ₹20,000 from the ATM at P block at Sanjay Nagar. “It took me two transactions to withdraw ₹20,000. When I noticed one of notes was misprinted. I went to Punjab National Bank at Sanjay Nagar and lodged a complaint,” he said.