Ghaziabad gang-rape | NCW constitutes fact finding team to probe case

The National Commission for Women will send a two-member fact finding team to look into the alleged gang-rape of a woman in Ghaziabad.

According to media reports, a 38-year-old woman waiting for an auto-rickshaw to return home in Delhi was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint on Ashram Road in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension, taken to a house where she was held captive for two days and raped by five men recently.

"@NCWIndia is taking cognisance of the matter and sending a two-member fact finding team to meet the family of the victim and the concerned authorities," the women's panel tweeted.


