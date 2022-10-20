Ghaziabad gang-rape | NCW constitutes fact finding team to probe case

PTI October 20, 2022 12:35 IST

PTI October 20, 2022 12:35 IST

NCW said it will send a two-member fact finding team “to meet the family of the victim and the concerned authorities”

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

NCW said it will send a two-member fact finding team “to meet the family of the victim and the concerned authorities”

The National Commission for Women will send a two-member fact finding team to look into the alleged gang-rape of a woman in Ghaziabad. According to media reports, a 38-year-old woman waiting for an auto-rickshaw to return home in Delhi was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint on Ashram Road in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension, taken to a house where she was held captive for two days and raped by five men recently. "@NCWIndia is taking cognisance of the matter and sending a two-member fact finding team to meet the family of the victim and the concerned authorities," the women's panel tweeted.



Our code of editorial values