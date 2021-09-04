Ghaziabad DM told to remove encroachment from green belt area

NEW DELHI

04 September 2021 03:44 IST

The National Green Tribunal directed the Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) to remove encroachment from a green belt area on which a private building has been constructed.

An NGT Bench said there was nothing to rebut the DM’s report on the construction being illegal encroachment on a green belt, in violation of the master plan without requisite approvals.

“We direct the DM (Ghaziabad) with the assistance of SSP (Ghaziabad) to forthwith take remedial action of removing encroachment and restoring the green belt,” the Bench said while taking note of submissions made by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority.

It added: “Any failure in this regard may leave no option except to take coercive measures against the DM and SSP personally.”

₹10 lakh fine

The DM was also directed to assess and recover compensation for wrongful encroachment of public land in the green belt. The Tribunal said that pending assessment of final compensation, an interim amount of ₹10 lakh be deposited for violations.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea alleging encroachment on the green belt.