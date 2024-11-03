GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ghaziabad courtroom clash: Delhi lawyers to strike on November 4

Lawyers and baton-wielding police personnel clashed in a courtroom in Ghaziabad on October 29 after the judge called in the force to remove a group of protesting advocates raising slogans against him

Published - November 03, 2024 06:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Police personnel at the Ghaziabad District Court to control the situation after a ruckus at the premises, in Ghaziabad, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

Police personnel at the Ghaziabad District Court to control the situation after a ruckus at the premises, in Ghaziabad, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A committee of Delhi bar associations has resolved to strike on Monday (November 4, 2024) to protest against the alleged attack on lawyers in a courtroom in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Lawyers and baton-wielding police personnel clashed in a courtroom in Ghaziabad on October 29 after the judge called in the force to remove a group of protesting advocates raising slogans against him over a disagreement.

Some of the lawyers claimed they suffered injuries as the police personnel used batons on them while police officials alleged that the agitating advocates set a local outpost on fire.

The committee said in a communication on Sunday (November 3, 2024), "A crucial and emergent meeting of the coordination committee of all bar associations of Delhi was held today (Sunday) and it was unanimously resolved and decided that the lawyers will abstain from work on November 4 in strong condemnation of the brutal attack on an innocent lawyer in Ghaziabad by the police on the direction of a district judge."

The gruelling course of litigation in India

"This heinous act of violence against a member of the bar cannot be tolerated. We stand united in demanding justice and accountability," it added.

The communication -- signed by the committee's general secretary Atul Kumar Sharma -- urged all lawyers to abstain from work to show solidarity with their affected peers and protest against the "police brutality".

"Let us come together and raise our voices against this injustice," it said.

Published - November 03, 2024 06:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.