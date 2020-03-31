‘Ghaziabad couple kept socialising after testing positive’

Officials of the Ghaziabad health department were left shocked upon learning that a couple who had tested positive for COVID-19 by a private lab drove from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida to the MMG district hospital here in their private vehicle instead of an ambulance.

The couple was referred to Ghaziabad but before the ambulance could be ready, they left the premises, GIMS director Dr. (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta said, adding that the incident will have to be investigated.

Twelve in isolation ward

Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer (CMO) N.K. Gupta said, “The woman did not disclose information about where she worked and did not quarantine herself. Her husband also kept socialising. We have prepared a list of 90-odd people whom the couple came in contact with. A total of 12 have been admitted to the isolation ward of MMG district hospital.”

With the couple testing positive, Ghaziabad has reported seven COVID-19 cases so far, including two who have recovered.

The woman works for a firm which has been under the scanner for withholding information about a U.K.-based auditor who had visited the company and stayed in Noida for three days.

So far 23 cases, directly or indirectly, are linked to the firm, said a health department official.

FIR lodged against firm

Gautam Budhha Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargav said an FIR had been registered against the firm. “The managing director of the company also returned from the U.K. on March 1 and remained asymptomatic for a while. He got himself tested by a private firm and has been found positive. His contact history is being traced,” said Dr. Bhargav.

According to the district health department, a list of 161 employees of the company has been prepared for screening.