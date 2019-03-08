Ghaziabad cops to provide cover at Hindon airport

Fifty personnel of the Ghaziabad police will provide security to Hindon airport that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The airport is located adjacent to the highly sensitive Hindon airbase of the Indian Air Force.

Superintendent of Police (Ghaziabad) Shlok Kumar said that they have identified 50 police personnel from the district as per the criteria set by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). “The police personnel are undergoing training at various locations as per the BCAS guidelines. Before deployment at the airport, they will also be trained by the CISF personnel,” said Mr. Kumar.

However, CISF Director-General Rajesh Ranjan has opposed the move of involving agency other than the CISF in the security of airports.

Less than 80 passengers

The Hindon airport will be able to handle aircraft that can carry less than 80 passengers.

The terminal will have a capacity to handle 300 passengers per hour (150 departing). It will have most of the facilities like check-in concourse, security-hold area, baggage handling system and commercial outlets.

Hindon airport will be connected with Nashik, Hubli, Faizabad, Shimla, Jamnagar, Kalaburgi, Kannur and Pithoragarh.