Ghaziabad college teachers suspended after row over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan

October 23, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

Two faculty members at Ghaziabad’s ABES Engineering College were suspended for allegedly asking a student to get off the stage after he greeted the audience during a cultural programme with slogans of “Jai Sri Ram”.

The action against the faculty members came after a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

In the video, the student can be seen raising the slogan. One of the suspended teachers can be heard saying, “You’re not here to raise slogans, get off the stage.” Some students in the audience too were heard raising the slogan on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Sanjay Kumar, a college director, said he came across the video on October 20. “Based on that video, we had formed a high-level inquiry committee, which was directed by the college administration to submit a report within 24 hours,” he said.

‘Behaved irresponsibly’

He said on the basis of the recommendation given by the committee, the two faculty members — Mamta Gautam and Shweta Sharma — were suspended for “behaving irresponsibly”.

A college professor said the incident took place on October 20 and the student belonged to the first-year BTech batch.

He said this is the first time that such an incident has taken place on the college campus. “Hindus felt that their right to free speech was being curbed,” he added.

“We allow all kinds of puja during Hindu festivals. It is because of certain teachers that the college is being defamed,” he added.

Meanwhile, one of the suspended teachers, Mamta Gautam, in a video statement said that neither she nor the college oppose the “Jai Sri Ram” slogan.

She said the student was arguing with another teacher, due to which they had to intervene. “Since I am a disciplined and cultured coordinator, it was my duty to tell the student to stop creating a ruckus,” Ms. Gautam added.

‘Targeted by trolls’

The teacher also alleged that she was being targeted by online trolls. Casteist slurs have been hurled against me, she said, adding that it has disturbed her. “I am a Sanatani Brahmin. I was born in a Brahmin family,” she said, warning of legal action against the online trolls.

The police said they are looking into the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT