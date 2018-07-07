Ghanaian dies as pistol goes off accidentally

An alleged drug peddler from Ghana was killed when his pistol went off accidentally during a scuffle with the police on Surajkund Road here in the early hours of Friday. His accomplice has been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Charles Michael (33). His accomplice, Inchiku Iheanacho (28) is a Nigerian national. The police have seized 110 gm cocaine, over ₹1 lakh in cash, a pistol and two live cartridges from them. The drug is valued at ₹55 lakh in the international market, they said.

ACP (Crime) Shamsher Singh said Michael and Iheanacho had several high-profile clients in and around Delhi.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. when a Sector-17 Crime Branch team of the Gurugram police, led by Inspector Narender Chauhan, alerted their Faridabad counterparts in Sector 30 saying that two drug peddlers were headed towards the city. Acting on the information, the Sector 30 Crime Branch team put barricades on the road and flagged down a cab. The police found Michael and Iheanacho inside the cab. While Iheanacho was overpowered, Michael managed to get off and tried to flee after allegedly opening fire at the police.

The police started chasing Michael. While they were trying to overpower him, his pistol went off accidentally and a bullet hit him in his lower back.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The DCP (NIT) and a forensic sciences laboratory team also reached the spot. A case has been registered at Surajkund police station in this connection.

The Gurugram police had been after the gang, which was allegedly supplying drugs in the NCR, for the past several months.

Mr. Singh said that Michael and Iheanacho had booked a cab through an application in Delhi around 11 p.m. and reached Faridabad around 2 a.m., after having stopped twice on the way.

The two had come to Delhi on student visas. While Iheanacho came in 2012, Michael came eight months ago. The deceased was in possession of two visas, both forged, said Mr. Singh, adding that relevant Sections under the Passport Act will be invoked. The two Embassies have been informed about the incident.