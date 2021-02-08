Getting transcripts no longer a hassle

NEW DELHI

08 February 2021 00:36 IST

As per the new measure, DU students can apply online and get it by post

Delhi University is set to introduce an online mode for the application of transcripts for students and alumni, a step designed to ease the rather tedious process. According to senior DU officials, the facility will be available by February 15.

In the past, the university had received several complaints from students pertaining to the lengthy process of procuring transcripts. With several students requiring transcripts to apply for jobs or joining universities abroad and their grievances mounting, the matter was brought to the notice of the university officials.

With the introduction of the new system, officials explained, students will be able to apply for their college transcripts on the online portal, as opposed to the prevailing system whereby students or alumni need to visit the university’s examination branch.

Simplified process

D.S. Rawat, Dean of Examinations of the university said: “Currently, students or their representative with authorisation have to come to the exam branch to submit the form. Again after it is ready it has to be collected by the applicant or the authorised person. However, in the new system, students can apply for the transcript online itself and there will be no need to visit the exam branch for submission of the transcript application.”

The university will also provide the option of getting the transcripts delivered to the registered postal address, which was not the case before.

“Once the transcript is ready, students can either collect it from the exam branch or they can request the branch to post it to their address. For this, they have to pay an additional fee for the postal charges. These steps are being taken by the examination department to streamline the entire process,” Mr. Rawat said.

Mechanisms will be installed to restrict the number of applications from a particular IP address, to prevent commercial places from promising students their college transcripts, officials said.

“We will implement mechanisms through which only a limited number of applications from a particular IP address will be permitted. It will be restricted so that commercial centres, who apply on behalf of others and so on, are not involved. Students can directly apply. Through this process we are simply trying to minimise the involvement of third parties,” Mr. Rawat said.

Welcome change

Several of those who have already applied for the transcripts by visiting the campus said the new mode would be a “welcome change.”

Shristi Dutt (name changed), who graduated from Delhi University in 2018 said: “I had applied for my transcripts a while ago because there was no option for an online mode yet. I had to physically visit the examination branch. I need my college transcript so that I am able to provide it to my employers. It has become a task to keep tracking the process as I do not live in Delhi currently. Travelling to the city just to retrieve the transcript is not a viable option, especially under the current circumstances.”

“There are people I know who had to visit campus multiple times over weeks before the transcript is ready. If the university is indeed planning to launch an online mode of application and even postal delivery, it will be a welcome change and make the process easier for people like me who are not in the city at the moment,” said Ms. Dutt.