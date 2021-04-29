Getting less oxygen than allotted, says Delhi govt.

New Delhi

29 April 2021 01:32 IST

The Delhi government on Wednesday said that the State is getting less oxygen than allotted by the Central government.

“We received 402 metric ton of oxygen on Tuesday, and 408 metric ton on Monday. We have been allocated the share of 480 metric ton on April 21 and 490 metric ton on April 25. But it is hardly reaching us in that quantity. Presently, the allocation is happening keeping in mind the number of ICU beds and non-ICU oxygen beds,” the government said in a statement.

