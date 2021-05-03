Getting a free COVID-19 test continues to be a challenge in Delhi

Testing is free at government centres.

Getting a free test for COVID-19 continues to be a challenge in Delhi, as government centres are testing only a limited number of people.

At the Nehru Homoeopathic Medical College in Defence Colony, which has a COVID-19 testing centre, the entry gate was closed at 1 p.m. on Monday and testing was not being done.

“We take only 50 people a day. You’ll have to come around 5-6 a.m. tomorrow and stand in the line. If your number doesn't come, then you’ll have to come another day,” an official at the government-run testing centre said.

Many people came for testing even at 1 p.m. but were turned away.

The situation was similar in a government testing centre in Begumpur. It tests only 100 people a day. Many came for testing even at 2 p.m. but they were asked to come the next day.

The total number of daily tests being done in the city has been less at least for the past one week.

Despite government centres taking only limited number of people and turning away people who want to get tested, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said last week that the government had not reduced testing.

“The Delhi government has not reduced its testing strategy. In the face of the lockdown, public movement has substantially dropped down and the footfall decreased in dispensaries and hospitals. It is only because of the reduced footfall that tests have slightly decreased but otherwise tests are being conducted for all in large numbers,” he had said.