Get masks in return for plastic waste

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday launched a campaign under which people can get masks in exchange of plastic waste at a collection centre on the premises of Charkha Museum in Connaught Place.
The ‘Plastic Lao, Mask Pao’ campaign in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) was launched by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev on Tuesday.
As part of the campaign, a mini collection centre has been set up on the premises of Charkha Museum and people bringing plastic waste will get reusable cloth masks. The centre will be open on all days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
