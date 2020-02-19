Get a taste of the Indus Valley dishes at National Museum

New Delhi

19 February 2020 01:54 IST

Expo will showcase panels about kitchens, cookware and food

An exhibition on Harappan kitchens and the food cooked in them, complete with a tasting menu and dinner to give visitors a taste of the Indus Valley Civilization, is set to start at the National Museum here on Wednesday.

The week-long exhibition, titled ‘Historical Gastronomica – The Harappan Dining Experience’, will showcase panels about the kitchens, cookware and food prevalent in the Indus Valley civilisation, which dates back to over 5,000 years, and include a “food walk” within the premises of the museum, a National Museum official said on Tuesday.

Pre-booked dinner

Apart from that, tasting menus throughout the day and dinner, which have to be pre-booked, will be organised, the official said. The event is being organised by a “Delhi-based group One Station Million Stories and the National Museum is hosting it”, the official said, adding that the food would be prepared by Delhi-based Sabyasachi Gorai, known as Chef Saby.

Advertising

Advertising

On the tasting menu will be one vegetarian and non-vegetarian dish each, a beverage, pickles and breads made from ingredients that have been found by archaeologists at the Indus Valley sites. This menu would change every day. Some of the dishes likely to be served are barley bread, fermented vine or spinach leaves stuffed with millets, chickpeas and moong and brown sesame seed and jaggery laddoos, according to an indicative menu drawn up by the organisers. For dinner, red rice porridge, fish in a turmeric stew, sweet rice with banana and honey and ragi laddoos are among the dishes on the menu.