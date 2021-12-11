Gen. Rawat’s death huge loss for entire country: Kejriwal

Chief Minister and Delhi Congress chief pay last respects

Calling him one of the bravest soldiers in the country, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday paid his last respects to General Bipin Rawat at the latter’s residence in Kamraj Marg.

After paying floral tributes to him, the Delhi Chief Minister said the General’s death was a huge loss for the entire country.

“Paid floral tributes and last respects to CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat Ji. He was a brave son of Bharat Maa. May [the] Almighty bless his soul. I pray to God to give his family [the] strength to recover from the huge loss. Om Shanti (Sic.),” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi Congress paid tributes to General Rawat at the DPCC office, Rajiv Bhawan. Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar visited Gen. Rawat’s residence to pay his last respects.

Mr. Kumar urged the Central Government to bestow the Bharat Ratna upon Gen. Rawat for his invaluable service to the country. “Gen. Rawat’s role in strengthening the defence forces and boosting the confidence and morale of the soldiers will be written in golden letters,” Mr. Kumar said.