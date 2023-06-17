Gehlot seeks to fix welfare glitches in special drive

June 17, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - BARI (DHOLPUR)

Bhavita Devi, 38, a mother of two children whose husband lost his thumb in an accident a decade ago, has not been getting the foodgrains assured to those below the poverty line (BPL) since 2021, when her ration card expired. For the same reason, she is unable to get free food packets under the Annapurna Scheme launched by the Congress government in Rajasthan this year.

A resident of Bateshwar Kalan village in Bari tehsil, Ms. Devi has been running from pillar to post for the last two years to get her ration card renewed. Several BPL families in her village are facing the same problem. Panchayat samiti officials have told them that their data are lost because of a technical glitch.

Through a special drive across the State, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is trying fixing such procedural and systemic snags and delays that threaten to defeat the objective of as many as 10 public welfare schemes that he introduced. At mehngai rahat or inflation relief camps since April 24, beneficiaries of any of the schemes across Rajasthan are being registered so they receive the colourful Labharthi Guarantee Card promising them benefits of existing schemes.

Open approach

At one such camp at Krishi Upaj Mandi earlier this week, Ms. Devi met Mr. Gehlot and aired her grievance, also requesting for assistance to her husband, Soran, who does not get regular employment. The Chief Minister, who flew in from Jaipur to inspect the camp, listened sympathetically, assured her of the help, and asked the Dholpur Collector to issue a new ration card to her family without delay.

Radheyshyam Nai, 60, from Kuhawani village also told Mr. Gehlot about a delay in accessing a cooking gas cylinder, for which the State government has put a price cap at ₹500 for BPL families and those registered under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

When Sumitra Devi and Harpati Meena, both members of the women’s self-help group in Kuhawani, requested the Chief Minister to increase the number of women in the Panchayati Raj bodies, he smiled and asked them to “come forward and lead others”.

As many as 40 permanent camps are operative in Dholpur district, while 12 mobile camps are making the rounds of village panchayats and urban wards. Over 2.72 lakh beneficiaries have been registered and given the guarantee cards in the camps held in the district.

The flagship Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme came to the rescue of Afreen,3, of Donari village, who was detected with a congenital heart defect. The little girl, from a BPL family, was found to have a hole in her heart during the health screening of children at the village’s anganwadi centre. She was registered under the scheme and operated upon at a private hospital in Jaipur recently. District Reproductive & Child Health Officer Shiv Kumar Sharma said the surgery was successful.

Mr. Gehlot hopes this special outreach will give him an advantage in the run-up to this year’s Assembly election. Rajasthan has a pattern of voting out incumbent governments, but Mr. Gehlot is deploying a new welfare agenda that he hopes will beat the trend and Sachin Pilot, his rebellious colleague in the Congress. At least at the camp, the CM’s words have takers.

Two other groups gathered at the camp to thank Mr. Gehlot: those differently-abled who had received electric scooters under the Divyang Scooty Yojana and government employees due to retire shortly, who will benefit from the old pension scheme restored by the State government.

Welfare spirit

The Zila Parishad’s additional CEO Shees Ram Yadav said the “welfare spirit” was well received by people. Among the 10 schemes, the beneficiaries in Dholpur district have mainly availed themselves of the additional days of employment under MGNREGS. Electricity consumers in urban households have approached the authorities for the waiver of fuel surcharge and for fixed charges after the 100 free units of electricity.

The socialist Sarvodaya movement leader Chandra Mohan Parashar from Agra in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, who came to attend the public meeting at the camp’s venue, told The Hindu that there was nothing wrong in the Congress co-opting the labharthi (beneficiary) concept from the Bharatiya Janata Party, as it would challenge the latter’s claim of having created a loyal vote base.

“If people in far-off villages need certain benefits, all bottlenecks must be removed and resources mobilised without necessarily looking at political advantage,” said Mr. Parashar, who looks after Rashtriya Yuva Yojana, a volunteer-based youth mobilisation programme for nation building, in western U.P.

Addressing the public meeting after inspecting the camp, Mr. Gehlot said Rajasthan was at the “centre of discussion” across the country because of its welfare schemes that benefit every section of society. He announced the formation of the Maharani Avantibai Lodhi Development Board, named after the Rajput queen-ruler and freedom fighter, which will recommend measures for development of eastern Rajasthan’s communities.