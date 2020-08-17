G.B. Nagar records 55 fresh cases

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar recorded 55 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, pushing the district’s tally of cases to 6,544 on Monday, according to State health department data.
However, during the same period, the number of active cases came down to 810 from 867 on Sunday, while the recovery rate rose to almost 87%. As many as 121 patients were discharged in 24 hours, it showed.
So far, 5,691 people have recuperatedin Gautam Buddha Nagar, the third highest among districts in the State after Lucknow with 10,301 and Kanpur 6,058 recoveries, the data revealed.
The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to the virus.
