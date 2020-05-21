G.B. Nagar administrationissues Lockdown 4.0 rules

Ghaziabad

21 May 2020 00:12 IST

District records 4 new COVID-19 cases

Gautam Buddh Nagar administration On Wednesday released guidelines for the fourth phase of COVID-19-induced lockdown. The district recorded four fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the tally of active cases to 81

Metro services, inter-State buses services and vehicular traffic between Noida and Delhi will remain suspended. The district administration had asked for clarification on the movement of vehicles between Noida and Delhi on Tuesday, but the State government had not responded till Wednesday evening.

Street vendors have been allowed to operate provided they use face masks and gloves and ensure social distancing. Dry cleaners and printing press have been allowed to resume services.

Parks will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The administration advised the RWAs to balance community hygiene and convenience of residents.