Gautam Gambhir receives third e-mail threat

New Delhi

28 November 2021 22:39 IST

Message has originated from Karachi, say officials

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir for the third time received an e-mail on Sunday which has threatened to kill him and his family, a few days after he received a similar message from “ISIS Kashmir”. Officials said the message has originated from Karachi.

The message received on Sunday was also from the same group, police officials said. It read: “Delhi police and IPS Shweta Chauhan cannot do anything.” Ms. Chauhan is DCP (Central district).

According to officials, the e-mail, which was received on the official mail ID of Mr. Gambhir, also said the groups’ spies are deployed and present in the forces. Earlier, after receiving the first threat, Mr. Gambhir’s office had written to DCP Chauhan to lodge an FIR and also look into the security of the MP and his family. Following this, security was beefed up outside his house.

However, later in the evening, he received a second threat which also consisted a video showing Mr. Gambhir’s house. Police officials said it was an old video which was shot outside his house and they have written to Google to get the IP address. The cyber cell team of the Central district and the Special Cell are investigating the source of the video, the police said.