Gautam Gambhir receives death threat from ‘ISIS Kashmir’

MP Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi

25 November 2021 01:44 IST

Police increase security at his residence

BJP’s East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has written to Delhi Police after he and his family allegedly received a death threat through email from “ISIS Kashmir” on Tuesday.

In the letter, the MP said that he received the email on his official email ID at 9.32 p.m. on Tuesday. “This email states a death threat to me and my family. I therefore request you to look into the matter and make adequate security arrangements and lodge an FIR,” it said.

Advertising

Advertising

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a complaint was received at Rajinder Nagar police station. “Mr. Gambhir alleged that an unknown person sent an email on November 23 on his email ID regarding a threat to kill him and his family members,” she said.

The DCP said that the district police have increased his personal security and security at his residence in Rajinder Nagar. “The police are currently inquiring into the source of the complaint,” she said.