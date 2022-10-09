Gautam Gambhir illegally encroaching upon public land: AAP

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday alleged that BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has been found to be illegally encroaching upon public land and has been exposed by BJP’s own MLA Anil Bajpai.

“BJP MLA Anil Bajpai wrote to Delhi L-G complaining about how BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has encroached upon MCD’s dhalaos for personal use,” AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said.

Mr. Pathak said that MCD lands are meant to be used only for public use, giving them to someone for personal use is a criminal act.

“Demand L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena to conduct a time-bound investigation and ensure strict punishment for all culprits. We had earlier exposed a similar case where a BJP councilor had allotted MCD land to her own husband,” he said.