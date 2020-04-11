Gautam Buddha Nagar complexes become part of COVID-19 war zone

As Noida and Greater Noida in Delhi’s neighbourhood turn into major COVID-19 hotspots, life has changed for the residents of the high-rise multi-storey apartment complexes.

With the district administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar (official name for the district where the twin cities are located) sealing yet another upscale residential complex late on Thursday evening, after a resident tested positive for COVID-19, the number of hotspots went up to 23.

For the residents of the twin cities and those societies that have been sealed in particular, any such announcement has often been accompanied by panic, if not chaos.

The sight of fire brigade personnel wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and spraying disinfectant on tall buildings multiple times conveyed a sense that the housing complex was now part of the India’s COVID-19 war zone.

A message from the head of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of an affected complex tells the story. “Dear Residents, the Society has been sealed by the district administration. No resident, pets allowed outside house. Police is already inside society. No one would be allowed to move inside/outside without authorization from police (sic),” wrote the RWA president in the WhatsApp group meant for the residents late on Thursday.

“Next details would be shared once received. Details for essential services would be provided. Please don’t panic. This is for our safety,” the RWA president added.

On Friday morning, the state of confusion even among RWA office-bearers was evident from contradictory messages. First, the RWA informed the residents that they were allowed to buy groceries, fruits, vegetables and milk from the shops located within the complex by following protocols.

“Dear residents, fresh vegetables and fruits are available at vegetable shop. Fresh breads are available. Please maintain social distancing, be in queue and stay in the circles marked. Don’t rush and go to the shops one by one,” the RWA told residents on Friday morning.

However, within minutes, it informed that the administration had closed the shop.

As residents ordered essentials from outside, the RWA appealed to young residents to assist senior citizens.

Not just essential commodities, even the stigma of being identified as a hotspot is also affecting essential services such as housekeeping and sanitation.

“Dear residents, we have been informed that our housekeeping staff are unable to come as they are not being allowed by the villagers and their landlords. So everyone is hereby requested to dump their garbage once a day in the dustbins on ground floors. Please cooperate. Any garbage on floor is health hazard for all,” the residents were also told.