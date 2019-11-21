Gas, power meters installed in violation of Act: plea

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre and the AAP government to respond to a plea claiming that piped gas and power meters in the Capital are installed in violation of the Legal Metrology Act.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar also issued a notice to the Delhi Jal Board seeking their stand on the petition which has alleged no specifications have been prescribed by the authorities to ensure quality and uniformity of the meters.

The petition has contended that since no specifications have been prescribed, power distribution companies (discoms) and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), which provides piped gas in the city, “are unable to maintain standards which ultimately affect safety and interest of common man”.

The plea has sought enforcement of the Legal Metrology Act and Rules and a direction to the authorities to prescribe and notify the specifications for power and piped gas meters. It has also sought a direction to DJB to ensure only licensed manufacturers are empanelled by it for supply of water meters.