Garments firm staff robbed at gunpoint

A garments company employee was allegedly robbed by four bike-borne men at gunpoint in Shahdara’s Geeta Colony on Friday, the police said.

The victim, Manoj, was on his bike and was coming from Kailash Nagar to Silai Centre when the incident happened. Four men on two motorcycles attacked him while he tried to resist robbery, they said.

According to the police, the victim was carrying money and cheques that were to be deposited in bank. He was robbed of approximately ₹15 lakh.

A case has been registered and several teams have been formed to nab the accused, a senior police officer said. Manoj works in a garments company and his job is to carry and deposit money in the bank.