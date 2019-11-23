Delhi

Garments firm staff robbed at gunpoint

more-in

A garments company employee was allegedly robbed by four bike-borne men at gunpoint in Shahdara’s Geeta Colony on Friday, the police said.

The victim, Manoj, was on his bike and was coming from Kailash Nagar to Silai Centre when the incident happened. Four men on two motorcycles attacked him while he tried to resist robbery, they said.

According to the police, the victim was carrying money and cheques that were to be deposited in bank. He was robbed of approximately ₹15 lakh.

A case has been registered and several teams have been formed to nab the accused, a senior police officer said. Manoj works in a garments company and his job is to carry and deposit money in the bank.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 3:32:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/garments-firm-staff-robbed-at-gunpoint/article30055643.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY