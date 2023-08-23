HamberMenu
Gargi College harassment case: High Court at ‘unease’ over ‘impending closure’

The police have filed an ‘untraced’ report before a trial court in connection with the 2020 incident

August 23, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Gargi College during a protest against the alleged sexual harassment incident in 2020.

Students of Gargi College during a protest against the alleged sexual harassment incident in 2020. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Expressing “unease” over the “impending closure” of an alleged sexual harassment case at Gargi College in 2020, the Delhi High Court has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police concerned to look into the matter.

On February 6, 2020, some men allegedly broke into Gargi College during its ‘Reverie’ fest and groped, harassed, and molested some attendees.

The issue came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal and accused security personnel of doing nothing to control the unruly men. Subsequently, a plea was filed before the High Court seeking a CBI probe into the incident.

Delhi Police told the court that none of the victims had come forward to record their statement before a magistrate. As a result, the police filed an ‘untraced’ report before a trial court.

An ‘untraced’ report is filed when the police are unable to arrest an accused.

However, the High Court reminded the police of media reports indicating that certain individuals were apprehended but later released on bail.

In an order dated August 17, a Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula observed, “To let go such potential leads without meticulous scrutiny would be a miscarriage of justice.”

