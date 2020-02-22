Gargi case: Swati Maliwal, students discuss future course of action

Swati Maliwal

New Delhi

22 February 2020 01:38 IST

Students had alleged molestation at college fest on Feb. 6

A meeting between the students of DU’s Gargi College and the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal concluded on Friday.

A further course of action regarding the probe in the alleged incident of molestation on the third day of the college annual cultural fest on February 6 was discussed at the meeting, a student said.

A number of students of Gargi College located in south Delhi had alleged manhandling, molestation and sexual harassment on the third day of the college fest.

Advertising

Advertising

A third-year student of the college said over the phone that the students were willing to file an RTI and are looking for a “relevant person” in this regard.

A fact-finding committee (FFC) which is conducting an independent enquiry in the incident recorded and examined testimonies of more than 600 of the students, sources in the university said.

During the general body meeting held on Monday, the FFC had presented its preliminary findings before the students and other members.

The committee, during its preliminary probe, found out that there was a “gross lapse in the overall security” at the fest and that the college had “underestimated” the number of individuals who would attend the campus. Following this, it recommended immediate sensitisation of the staff of the college to gender issues.

“The committee has also found out that the Internal Complaints Committee [ICC] is grossly biased and compromised and a new ICC should be formed as per the UGC requirements by the end of February,” the student body of Gargi College said in a statement.

Two more persons were arrested by the Delhi Police on Tuesday in connection with the alleged molestation. They were arrested under Sections 452, 354 and 509 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code, the police said on Tuesday.

So far, the Delhi Police has arrested a total of 17 people in connection with the case, of which 10 have been granted bail by Delhi’s Saket Court.