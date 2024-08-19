ADVERTISEMENT

Garbage piling up on city roads, act against erring officials: Mayor to MCD Commissioner

Published - August 19, 2024 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday wrote to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, saying that a blame game between civic body officials and waste management concessionaires has resulted in the accumulation of garbage on roads in the national capital.

“Delhi’s cleanliness situation will not improve if officers do not step out of their air-conditioned offices,” she said, asking the MCD Commissioner to ensure proper garbage collection and disposal, and take strongest possible action against erring officials.

Expressing her displeasure, Ms. Oberoi said on more than one occasion, she had asked the MCD Commissioner to accompany her to see the ground realities, but he never accompanied him on any inspection.

She asked Mr. Kumar to accompany her for daily inspections between August 20 and September 2 to each of the 12 MCD zones to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitation across the city.

Result of anarchic politics: BJP

Commenting on the issue, the BJP alleged that the Mayor’s letter to the MCD Commissioner is the result of the “anarchic politics” of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The failure to constitute the MCD Standing Committee is responsible for the crumbling sanitation system and the Mayor is accountable for this.”

