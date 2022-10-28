Garage owner held for scuffle at Rohingya camp in Kalindi Kunj

The Hindu Bureau October 28, 2022 01:14 IST

Woman, two others were beaten up after a car at Imran’s garage was allegedly damaged by her son

Mariyam, the victim, narrates her ordeal. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Woman, two others were beaten up after a car at Imran’s garage was allegedly damaged by her son

A day after a woman and two others were injured following a scuffle that broke out at a Rohingya camp in south-east Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj, Delhi Police on Thursday said the accused — Imran — has been arrested. A senior officer said that a scuffle took place on Wednesday between Mariyam and Imran, a garage owner, after the glasses of a car, brought to the garage for repair, were allegedly broken by Mariyam’s son. Imran was arrested and a case under Sections 323, 341, and 509 of the IPC has been registered, the officer added.



Our code of editorial values