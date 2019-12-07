Gaping hole in gender-based violence redressal in Capital

Gender-based violence (GBV), including sexual violence against women, is a marker of how a society defines the categories of ‘gender’ and ‘violence’ in the first place. Each newsworthy ‘case’ of horrific violence inflicted on women’s bodies becomes a statistical figure. These cases turn the mirror back upon us, pushing towards a reassessment of gender roles. They urge us to question how and why a society perceives its women the way it does.

In 2012, the ‘Nirbhaya’ case sent ripples of shock and horror throughout the country. Thereafter, a corpus of ₹10 billion (₹1,000 crore) , known as the ‘Nirbhaya Fund’, was announced as a policy measure in the 2013 Union Budget. It was meant to support existing initiatives and commence newer ones ensuring women’s safety. The Sakhi One-Stop Centre (OSC) Scheme was one such initiative implemented using the fund by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MCWD) in 2015. It was a part of a broader umbrella scheme: National Mission for Empowerment of Women. An OSC was to provide emergency medical aid, psychosocial counselling, legal counselling and temporary shelter. A woman escaping from violence and brutality, then, could go to an OSC and find all kinds of facilities available under one roof.

In May 2019, a group of five postgraduate students of Women’s Studies from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) — as research fellows for the World Bank’s India Gender Platform — worked on a month-long project evaluating GBV redressal mechanisms in the country.

The study revealed that the OSC scheme was an excellent relief mechanism in theory. On probing further, however, it was discovered that the situation varied immensely across States. For instance, the OSCs in Telangana and Maharashtra had collaborated with TISS and made it their knowledge partner. By keeping in touch with each other and the institute they functioned better, creating a network of shelter facilities for battered women.

However, in the National Capital Region, an OSC had been shut down due to severe lack of funding. Another one in Faridabad was in a dilapidated condition, having been removed from the public hospital where it previously operated.

Lack of awareness

At AIIMS, it was discovered that a proposal for another OSC, albeit a bigger one at the national level which was also to become a training centre for DNA evidence collection, had already been floated. The AIIMS OSC proposal demanded substantial funds from the Ministry. But within AIIMS, the authorities did not seem to be aware of an existing nationwide Sakhi scheme, or for that matter, about the hospital already operating a small OSC on its premises (for specific police cases). A lack of awareness and coordination between the OSCs in NCR, unlike those in Telangana or Maharashtra, was a major problem. Many of the phone numbers were unreachable. But perhaps a larger issue, as the study revealed, was the fact that no Sakhi OSC could be located in Delhi — the capital of the country — where the foundations of the Nirbhaya fund lay. Moreover, the OSCs’ attitudes towards ‘counselling’ seemed directed at victimising the survivor further. The staff’s impulse was to question the woman first. Rapes were viewed through a highly biomedical approach, perceived more as ‘bodily’ harm than emotional trauma.

The information gleaned from Delhi-NCR revealed that GBV redressal is intricately tied up with women’s access to healthcare and legal mechanisms. If on the one hand the Nirbhaya case was supposed to be a red flag — it prompted the launch of OSCs across the country — then on the other hand, it failed to ignite a proper State response in and around the Capital itself, plagued by improper implementation and a lack of gender sensitisation amongst staff, aside from poor allocation of the funds.

Deepannita Misra is an independent researcher, currently pursuing master's in Women's Studies from Tata Institute of Social Sciences