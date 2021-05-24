Gap in demand, supply of black fungus drug: HC

‘Look into possibility of importing it’

The Delhi High Court on Monday said there was a “wide gap to bridge” between demand and supply of medicine — Amphotericin B — used for treating black fungus, which is primarily affecting COVID-19 recovered people.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said drastic steps are required, including exploring the possibility of importing the medicines to tide over the current requirement.

The High Court was informed by senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, that on May 21 there were around 200 cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Capital, but the number has jumped to 475 as on Monday.

Stretched to the limit

During the hearing, the Centre’s counsel indicated the expected supply of the medicine stock in May and June, early delivery of its import and ramping up of production. The Centre’s counsel acknowledged that there was gap between the demand and supply, but due to the present situation, the capacity for production whether in India or abroad, is “being stretched to the limit”.

The court has directed the Centre to submit a status report with all the relevant details and listed the issue for hearing on May 27.