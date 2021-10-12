Ganja worth ₹1 crore seized in Naraina, three arrested

Three men were arrested at Naraina in west Delhi on Monday and 661 kg of ganja worth around ₹1 crore in international market was seized from their possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Urvija Goel said the accused have been identified as Rafique Khan (22) from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, Raj Kishore (42) from Samaypur Badli, and Chetan Gatan Khara (36) from Odisha.

The police said that on September 29, information was received that two persons, involved in drug peddling, would come in a truck from the Delhi Cantonment side and cross Naraina to supply ganja.

“A trap was laid under Naraina flyover. The truck was stopped near the DDA land and two persons in the vehicle were arrested,” Ms. Goel said.

The truck, the police said, was laden with wooden logs and there was a secret chamber under the logs from where 661 kg of ganja was seized.

On interrogation, the duo disclosed that the ganja was ordered by one Shera and his partner Bahadur Singh. Shera purchased the contraband from Khara in Odisha, the police said. Raids were conducted in Koraput, Odisha, and Khara was arrested.

“Khara revealed that he had arranged the contraband from tribal areas on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border. He also claimed that these tribes cultivate ganja,” Ms. Goel said.