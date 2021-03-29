Gangster who escaped custody killed in shoot-out with police

Gangster Kuldeep. Special Arrangement

NEW DELHI

29 March 2021 05:46 IST

Raid conducted at 1.45 a.m. to avoid crowd, say officers

A gangster, who had escaped custody, was killed following an exchange of fire with policemen in Rohini on Sunday, the police said.

Teams from Special Cell and Crime Branch were working to nab Kuldeep alias Fajja. The raid was conducted at a flat in Rohini’s Sector 14 at 1.45 a.m.

Tip-off from accomplice

The Special Cell said they got a tip-off on Saturday that Kuldeep was hiding in a flat at Tulsi Apartments.

Advertising

Advertising

They got the information from Kuldeep’s accomplice, Bhupinder Mann, who was arrested at 9.30 p.m. on the same day. Next, the police said they made a strategy because the flat was located in a residential area and unplanned operation could have been dangerous. They choose night time as there would be less movement in the gated society.

“Police reached the area and raided the flat. They asked Kuldeep to surrender, but he opened fire at police. In retaliation, police fired and Kuldeep suffered injures. He was rushed to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital at Rohini where he was declared brought dead,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.

Around 20 rounds were fired — eight by Kuldeep, said an officer. The flat belonged to Yogender Dahiya, also an accomplice of Kuldeep. He has been arrested, they said.

A senior officer said the escape plan for Kuldeep was hatched by his accomplices to revive the Gogi gang.

How he escaped

On March 25 afternoon, Kuldeep escaped from custody after a gunfight broke out at GTB Hospital in east Delhi. At the hospital, the assailants first threw chilli powder at the police team and then started firing at them. The police retaliated with 12 rounds of fire, killing one of them on the spot and injuring another.