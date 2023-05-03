ADVERTISEMENT

Gangster murder: Police raids underway at multiple locations in Delhi

May 03, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 09:37 am IST - New Delhi

The search comes a day after gangster Tajpuriya, an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout case, was stabbed "92 times" with an improvised weapon in the early hours of May 2.

PTI

Security personnel seen near the house of Gangster Sunil Balyan alias Tillu Tajpuriya in Tajpur Kalan in Outer Delhi Alipur area, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Delhi Police began conducting raids at more than 20 locations in the Delhi-National Capital Region on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, a day after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed inside Tihar Jail allegedly by four rival gang members.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harhsa Vardhan said the raids and searches were being conducted in Delhi and Haryana.

Police raided hideouts of gangsters and their associates, another official said. Around ₹20 lakh cash and weapons have been seized and some people detained, he added.

The search operation is underway, police said.

Tajpuriya, an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed, was stabbed "92 times" with an improvised weapon in the early hours of Tuesday allegedly by four members of the Gogi gang.

