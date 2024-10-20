ADVERTISEMENT

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s ‘admirer’ arrested for posting pictures with guns in Delhi

Published - October 20, 2024 12:49 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old man, who said that he is an admirer of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was arrested after the police discovered photos on his social media where he was posing with firearms.

The arrested person, identified as Akash, has been booked under the Arms Act. The police have also seized a country-made pistol from him.

The Dwarka police, which has been monitoring social media platforms like to curb criminal activities, found Akash’s photos on Instagram. On October 15, on the basis of a photo uploaded on the social media site, he was caught from a spot near Mitraon Khair Road in south-west Delhi.

During interrogation, police said, Akash revealed his desire to gain notoriety at par with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and said that he had purchased the pistol to boost his popularity on social media, the police said.

