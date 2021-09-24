Gangster shot dead in Delhi court

Gunshots were heard inside the courtroom of Rohini District Court in New Delhi.

Two assailants, who were dressed as lawyers, were killed on the spot by police

Delhi’s most wanted gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi was shot dead inside the Rohini court complex on Friday afternoon. Two gangsters who attacked Gogi were later shot dead by Delhi Police.

The assault took place around 1p.m. when Gogi was produced before the court by officials of the 3rd battalion and Special Cell’s Counter Intelligence Unit in connection with a murder case. Over 30 personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were present in and around the court room.

However, two assailants — suspected to be members of Tillu Tajpur gang — had evaded court security and were waiting inside the courtroom, dressed as lawyers.

The incident took place in presence of Judge Gagandeep Singh. Video footage of the incident, which exposed security lapses in the system, showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207.

A senior police officer, “When Gogi entered the courtroom, the two assailants in lawyers’ uniform opened fire on him. Immediately, the personnel from the counter intelligence team retaliated and the two assailants died on the spot,” he said. The two assailants were identified as Rahul and Jagdeep.

Gogi was rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Delhi Police spokesperson said Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) S.S. Yadav will enquire into the incident and submit the report. He, along with other senior officers, visited the spot on Friday.

Gogi, who carried a reward of ₹6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested along with his three accomplices — Kuldeep Naan alias Fajja, Kapil alias Gaurav and Rohit alias Koi — from Gurgaon by a team of Special Cell in March last year, according to police.

Born in 1991 in Alipur village, Gogi complexwas a student of Delhi University. The rivalry between him and Sunil alias Tillu of Tajpur village dates back to their college days when their relatives contested student elections. Ever since, the two gangs, who ran extortion rackets in Outer Delhi and adjoining areas, have been responsible for multiple murders of gang members.

Advocates at the court raised concerns over security inside court and claimed that no frisking was being done.