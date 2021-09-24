Delhi

Shootout inside Delhi's Rohini court; 3 killed

Gunshots were heard inside the courtroom of Rohini District Court in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gangster Jitender Gogi has been shot at it inside Rohini court on Friday, September 24, 2021, when he appeared for a hearing. At least two others have been shot with him, it has been learnt.

Gogi and two others who were rushed to hospital, were declared dead on arrival.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal, sharing initial details, said that two assailants who were in advocate uniforms fired upon Gogi in court. Police team fired in return upon the assailants, he said.

Swift action by police team in launching counter fire on two assailants who were in lawyers attire and attacked an under trial prisoner named Gogi.


