Gang robs former DUSU president

Former DUSU president Amrita Dhawan was allegedly robbed in south-west Delhi by a gang, the police said on Saturday. The gang members diverted Ms. Dhawan’s attention by signalling that her car tyre was punctured.

Ms. Dhawan said she was travelling in her car on Friday evening when two men on a scooter signalled towards her tyre.

Took her handbag

They went ahead but she stopped to check the tyre. In her complaint, Ms. Dhawan said while she was checking, two other men on the scooter came and took away her handbag from the back seat of her car. She tried to resist but they managed to flee with her bag containing ₹60,000.

She informed about the incident to the two traffic personnel at the spot and made a PCR call. She lodged a written complaint at Delhi Cantt police station.

The police said they are looking into the matter.