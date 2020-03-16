Gang of pickpockets busted with arrest of 3

A pickpocket gang was busted after three people, including two women, were arrested, the police said on Sunday. They used to target women customers visiting banks by diverting their attention, the police said.

With the help of Google Maps, CCTV footage and facial recognition technique, Nargis (35) and Anjali (23) from Gurugram were arrested on Friday, they said.

The matter came to light on March 10 after Garima, a resident of west Delhi’s Tagore Garden, who is preparing for GMAT withdrew ₹5 lakh from Canara Bank. She was followed by the two accused women.

The victim went to a stationery shop when one of the women engaged her in a conversation while the other took out the money from her bag and escaped, the police said.

Routes analysed

All the routes taken by the two women were analysed with the help of CCTV footage and Google Maps. The footage matched with the criminal dossier system by using facial recognition method, a senior police officer said.

They commit thefts in marriage halls, farm houses, banks and pass on the valuables to other gang members who decamp with it to Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh where they belong to, the officer said.

GPS data

Using GPS data of autorickshaws plying on the trans-Yamuna area, the police zeroed in on an autorickshaw driver Pramod Podar, he said.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that he charged ₹2,000 per day and ferried the gang to different malls, complexes and banks. The gang members met him on the outskirts of Delhi, the police officer added. Podar has been arrested as well, he said.

Raids are being conducted, along with Madhya Pradesh Police, to nab other members of the gang, the police said.