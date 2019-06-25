Gang member held for firing at judo player

A 23-year-old man, a member of a criminal gang, was arrested for firing shots at a national-level judo player in outer Delhi’s Ranhola early this month, the police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Monu (23), a resident of Vikaspuri.

According to the police, they received a tip-off on Friday that Monu would come near Charak Apartment at Budela to meet his aid with illegal firearms. “A trap was laid and the accused was arrested,” said ACP (Crime), A.K. Singla.

Interrogations revealed that there was a rivalry between Jasmit and Suraj gang over supremacy in the area and over protection money from illegal ‘satta’ operators, Mr. Singla said.

On the intervening night of June 1 and 2, Monu, along with his five associates, fired at Manoj, the judo player and Suraj. Manoj sustained severe bullet injuries on his head and legs, while Suraj sustained gunshot wounds in his leg, the officer said.

Monu and Ashu have been arrested and the police are on the look out for Jasmit -- the gang leader and his other accomplices. Monu had procured the pistol from Sunny, who was arrested on June 15, the police said.