Gang arrested for robbing people after sedating them with sleeping pills

Accused offered the victim sweets laced with sedatives after which the latter fell unconscious

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 08, 2022 01:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Three members of ‘Zeher Khurani’ gang, known for robbing people after sedating them with sleeping pills, have been arrested, the police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Kamal Singh, 34, Pawan, 32, and Gourav, 30. The accused made people eat sweets that were mixed with powdered sleeping pills. They would rob the victims after they would get unconscious.

On October 23, a man approached the police about a robbery. The complainant, 43, alleged that on October 21, he was travelling with 23 ceiling fans and some copper wires in his autorickshaw. He had loaded the rickshaw at an electrical store in Bhagirath Palace and was on his way to Najafgarh through Gulabi Bagh, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused accosted him feigning that they were distributing sweets and offered him a ‘ladoo’ laced with sedatives, which he ate.

The complainant felt dizzy and became unconscious near Shastri Park metro station. The accused followed the victim in an autorickshaw and robbed him when he lost consciousness, the police said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

During investigation, the accused named the chemist who provided them with the drugs without any prescription. Legal action is being initiated against him as well, a police officer said.

The accused revealed that they sold the stolen goods to Raju, a resident of Seelampur, for ₹45,000. The stolen money was spent on Deepawali.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app