Gang arrested for robbing people after sedating them with sleeping pills

ADVERTISEMENT

Three members of ‘Zeher Khurani’ gang, known for robbing people after sedating them with sleeping pills, have been arrested, the police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Kamal Singh, 34, Pawan, 32, and Gourav, 30. The accused made people eat sweets that were mixed with powdered sleeping pills. They would rob the victims after they would get unconscious.

On October 23, a man approached the police about a robbery. The complainant, 43, alleged that on October 21, he was travelling with 23 ceiling fans and some copper wires in his autorickshaw. He had loaded the rickshaw at an electrical store in Bhagirath Palace and was on his way to Najafgarh through Gulabi Bagh, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused accosted him feigning that they were distributing sweets and offered him a ‘ladoo’ laced with sedatives, which he ate.

The complainant felt dizzy and became unconscious near Shastri Park metro station. The accused followed the victim in an autorickshaw and robbed him when he lost consciousness, the police said.

During investigation, the accused named the chemist who provided them with the drugs without any prescription. Legal action is being initiated against him as well, a police officer said.

The accused revealed that they sold the stolen goods to Raju, a resident of Seelampur, for ₹45,000. The stolen money was spent on Deepawali.