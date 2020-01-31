Gandhi Smriti shut for public on Martyrs’ Day

Gandhi Smriti at Tees January Marg was shut for public entry on Martyrs’ Day with a notice at the gate citing “security reasons” as several senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attended an “Inter Faith Prayer Meet” at the venue.

The “general notice” outside read “Due to security reasons, Gandhi Smriti, 5, Tees January Marg, New Delhi 110001 will remain closed from January 29 noon to January 30, 5.30 p.m.” It added that the museum will be open to the general public from 5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. on January 30.

Several visitors to the museum were left disappointed on Thursday morning as they were asked to leave. Satya Pal, an octogenarian, who comes to Gandhi Smriti every year on Martyr’s Day went home disappointed as he was not allowed to enter.

“They are preparing for some government programme where you can enter only with a pass. They should not close it for the public. I come every year. This has not happened ever,” Mr. Pal said.

Tourist buses, some full of foreign visitors, were also asked to leave and come back at 5.30 p.m. after the event was over.