Gambhir used lookalike in rally: AAP

AAP took a dig at BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir on Friday alleging that he had used a lookalike during a roadshow to save himself from scorching heat.
The BJP rubbished the charge, saying AAP was trying to create a controversy over a “minor” thing. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the incident is an example of the mahamilwat [] between Congress and BJP. Tweeting a picture of Mr. Gambhir sitting inside a car, Mr. Sisodia said, “Mr. Gambhir is sitting inside an AC car due to scorching heat, while his lookalike who is a Congress leader is campaigning on his behalf.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor