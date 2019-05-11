Delhi

Gambhir used lookalike in rally: AAP

AAP took a dig at BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir on Friday alleging that he had used a lookalike during a roadshow to save himself from scorching heat.

The BJP rubbished the charge, saying AAP was trying to create a controversy over a “minor” thing. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the incident is an example of the mahamilwat [] between Congress and BJP. Tweeting a picture of Mr. Gambhir sitting inside a car, Mr. Sisodia said, “Mr. Gambhir is sitting inside an AC car due to scorching heat, while his lookalike who is a Congress leader is campaigning on his behalf.”

