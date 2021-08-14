Delhi

Gambhir to launch Jan Rasoi kitchen on Aug. 20

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir will launch the third “Jan Rasoi” community kitchen in his constituency’s Patparganj, which will provide healthy meals to everyone at ₹1 on August 20.

In December last year, Mr. Gambhir had launched the first such kitchen at Gandhi Nagar, followed by another one at New Ashok Nagar. However, this will be unique as it has been developed by converting a vacant ‘Dhalav Ghar’ garbage storage unit into a modern kitchen.

“Patparganj assembly has been neglected by the Delhi government and no real development has taken place in this area. I want to reduce their financial burden and ensure that they at least get hygienic and nutritious food so that there is no migration or starvation,” Mr. Gambhir stated.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2021 1:05:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/gambhir-to-launch-jan-rasoi-kitchen-on-aug-20/article35905250.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY