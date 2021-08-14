Gambhir to launch Jan Rasoi kitchen on Aug. 20

Special CorrespondentNew Delhi

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir will launch the third “Jan Rasoi” community kitchen in his constituency’s Patparganj, which will provide healthy meals to everyone at ₹1 on August 20.

In December last year, Mr. Gambhir had launched the first such kitchen at Gandhi Nagar, followed by another one at New Ashok Nagar. However, this will be unique as it has been developed by converting a vacant ‘Dhalav Ghar’ garbage storage unit into a modern kitchen.

“Patparganj assembly has been neglected by the Delhi government and no real development has taken place in this area. I want to reduce their financial burden and ensure that they at least get hygienic and nutritious food so that there is no migration or starvation,” Mr. Gambhir stated.